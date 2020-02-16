Start your Monday smart: Presidents Day, Robert Durst, Roger Stone, Nevada caucuses, Daytona 500

Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

TODAY

• It's Hockey Day in America. If sticks and pucks are your thing, this is your day. An NHL triple-header starts at 12:30 p.m. ET, with Detroit at Pittsburgh, then by Boston at New York, both on NBC. Then, catch St. Louis at Nashville at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

• The Daytona 500 revs up. The 62nd annual "Great American Race" opens the NASCAR Cup Series season, and President Trump is making an appearance. Watch at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

• NBA All-Stars take to the court. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo top the list of 10 players chosen by fans, their peers and others to start in the 69th best-of-the-best matchup. Watch at 8 p.m. ET.

• Political drama takes hold. Settle in as CNN dives into how a high-stakes presidential election can turn on a single issue in "Race for the White House," at 9 ET. Then catch the premiere of the CNN Original Series "The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty" at 10 ET.

MONDAY

• Happy President's Day! The United States has had 45 presidents. And while you're probably not one of them, you may get the day off anyway. May every executive privilege be yours!

• The Clintons focus on Puerto Rico. Former President Bill Clinton is due to visit sites across the US territory ahead of a two-day meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery. The island has been rocked recently by earthquakes, a major hurricane, economic stagnation and corruption scandals.

TUESDAY

• NASA names its Mars rover. Exactly one year ahead of its planned landing on Mars, the rover is set to get its name. The moniker will be chosen from among submissions to a student essay contest, with the grand-prize winner invited to see the spacecraft launch in July from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

• Robert Durst's murder trial begins. Jury selection is expected to start in the trial of the real estate tycoon whose case became the subject of the HBO documentary "The Jinx." Durst, 76, is accused of fatally shooting a close friend in 2000. His attorney says Durst wrote the anonymous note that told California police where to find her body.

• Harvey Weinstein jury begins deliberations. Jurors in the disgraced movie producer's sex assault trial are expected to start deliberating after weeks of arguments and testimony. Weinstein is charged with five counts including rape, sexual criminal act and predatory sexual assault, and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

• 2020 Dems take questions. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, one-hour town hall events feature Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, respectively.

WEDNESDAY

• 2020 Dems meet onstage in Las Vegas. The top candidates in the Democratic presidential primary go head-to-head in a debate ahead of the Nevada caucuses. Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and MSNBC.

THURSDAY

• Roger Stone gets sentenced. Donald Trump's longtime associate is due to learn his fate for lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses in the Russia probe. All four federal prosecutors on the case quit it after their higher-ups undercut them and asked for a far lighter sentence than the seven to nine years in prison they'd recommended. The change came after Trump called their request "very unfair."

• More 2020 Dems take questions. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren headline separate, hour-long town hall events starting at 8 p.m. ET on CNN.

FRIDAY

• Iran votes in parliamentary elections. Iranians go to the polls to elect their legislators, in a vote seen as a test of the moderate bloc led President Hassan Rouhani and the country's Shia theocracy. The election comes as the regime has faced protests at home and as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high.

• Hindus celebrate Maha Shivaratri. Devotees fast and sing hymns and praises to honor Lord Shiva on Friday. The annual Hindu festival, observed each year on a moonless night, celebrates overcoming darkness and ignorance.

SATURDAY

• Nevada voters go to the polls. The third contest of the presidential primary season takes place. It's the first big electability test for the Democratic candidates, some of whom have struggled with non-white voters. The electorate here will look much different, with larger numbers of Latino, black and Asian-American voters. Unions will play a big role, too.