Clear
BREAKING NEWS Arrest made in October, 2019 Wabash Avenue fire Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A 6-year-old girl found a note at the grocery store with a surprise tucked inside

Article Image

Daphne Kenny, a 6-year-old girl from California, found a special note at the grocery store that had $100 inside. CNN affiliate KOVR has the story.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 8:57 AM
Posted By: CNN

Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs are the typical items you'd expect to find in the cereal aisle. Then there's the note six-year-old Daphne Kenny found at a grocery store in California, and the money tucked inside.

Daphne was strolling with her mom through a Raley's Supermarket in Sacramento, when the routine trip turned into an unforgettable one.

Daphne's mom, Danica, thought the random piece of paper her daughter found just laying on a shelf was someone's grocery list. But she quickly realized there was something else inside.

"It was a note that said, 'Whoever finds this, I love you,' with a hundred dollar bill," Danica told CNN of the exciting find. "I thought, 'Could this be a fake?' But I worked at a bank so I've seen counterfeits before and it looked real!"

Daphne, just 6, didn't comprehend the amount of money she had just found.

"To her a penny is the same as a $100 bill," Danica said. "So I told her you found $100 and I told her that it was a lot of money."

Danica admitted that she considered keeping it for herself -- but ultimately let Daphne keep the money and use it for what she wanted.

As many kids of that age would tell you, that could only mean one thing.

Daphne took the $100 to the wonderful land of Build-a-Bear.

"She'd have more fun with it. I would have just put it towards groceries. I don't think I would have appreciated it to the level that she did," Danica said. She bought two plush cats and named them both after her real cat, Steamy. She puts them into their pajamas every night and tucks them into bed, her mother said.

Danica hopes this experience will provide a greater lesson for Daphne.

"I hope it makes her think how her actions can affect other people and that even something small can make somebody happy," Danica said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -3°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -3°
Sunny and Dangerously Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

One County is trying to step up on their Emergency Medical Services

Image

Valentine's Day in full swing: How florists prepare for the big day

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

North Daviess elementary gets grant funding to help expand breakfast program

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -10. High: 21

Image

ISU women

Image

Tennis

Image

North Central girls

Image

Loogootee girls basketball

Image

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil