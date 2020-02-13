Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police in South Carolina find body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

Article Image

South Carolina police have located the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, who vanished from outside of her home Monday morning.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 8:34 PM
Posted By: CNN

The body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, missing since Monday after vanishing outside her home in South Carolina, was found Thursday, authorities said.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we found a body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik," Chief Byron Snellgrove of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said at a news conference.

Snellgrove said police are treating the case as a homicide.

"At this time no arrests have been made," Snellgrove said, adding "we need you to know that this is a fluid investigation and we are working diligently."

A deceased male was also found during the search, the police chief said, and the investigation is only beginning.

He assured residents the area was safe and took no questions.

She arrived safely at home, but went missing

Faye was last seen playing in her front yard in Cayce after taking the bus home from school Monday. More than 250 officers and investigators spent the past few days searching for her.

The first grader at Springdale Elementary School got off her bus Monday afternoon and safely arrived at her house in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, according to Cayce police Sgt. Evan Antley.

But sometime around 3:45 p.m., her family realized Faye was missing, he said.

Police were called around 5 p.m. and began a search with more than 100 law enforcement personnel, including search dogs. The number of searchers increased to more than 250 by Tuesday and the FBI assisted with the search.

Faye was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word "peace" on it, a flower print skirt and polka dot rain boots, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Police previously asked that anyone who has a video security system similar to a Ring doorbell and lives in the Churchill Heights neighborhood contact law enforcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Robinson
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
Indianapolis
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Rockville
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -10°
Casey
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -12°
Brazil
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Marshall
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Clearing & Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Image

Illinois cities continue to debate decision on selling marijuana

Image

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

Image

Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

Image

Dangerous Cold Forecasted for Wabash Valley

Image

Sheriff: Female juvenile survives suicide attempt at Juvenile Center

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and very cold. Low: 4° Wind chill: -7°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil