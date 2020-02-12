Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Two Ohio State football players were arrested on felony rape and kidnapping charges

Article Image

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint on felony rape and kidnapping charges, according to records obtained by CNN from the Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 9:38 AM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Two Ohio State football players were arrested early Wednesday on felony rape and kidnapping charges, jail records show.

Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were being held in Franklin County's main jail in Columbus, according to the jail's website.

Both men are 21 and due to be seniors next season.

'We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,' an Ohio State University representative told CNN. 'They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.'

CNN has not yet determined if Riep and Wint have legal representation. No bond has been set for either; both are due in court Thursday, online jail records show.

Warrants for their arrests were issued Tuesday, according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk.

The offenses are alleged to have happened February 4, those records show. Details about the accusations weren't immediately available.

Riep and Wint were largely backups this past season for the Buckeyes, whose 2019 campaign ended with a loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain and Snow On the Way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hidden house address, could cost you your life

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police asking for help with identifying two people

Image

Wednesday: Rain and snow. High: 38

Image

North Daviess Northeast Dubois

Image

South Vermillion North Vermillion

Image

West Vigo Paris

Image

THN Robinson

Image

LINTON THS

Image

Linton girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax