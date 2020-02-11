Clear
BREAKING NEWS State of Indiana defends charges filed against Tanoos Full Story

Dangerous flooding threatens parts of the US as rain-soaked states get deluged again

Article Image

Over 16 million in the Southeast are under a flash flood threat today due to the heavy rain that continues to batter the region. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details of who could get the heaviest rain today.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 9:48 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Many of these places can't absorb any more rain, but Mother Nature doesn't care.

From Texas to the Carolinas, more than 21 million people are under a flood watch or warning Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

'More heavy rain is expected over the Southeast, where rainfall totals over the last 30 days are as much as 200-300% (above) normal,' Hennen said.

'Several more rounds of heavy rain and storms are forecast as the next system pulls out of the Southwest.'

That's especially bad because the ground is already saturated, meaning it can't soak up more rain -- making flooding much more likely.

And flooded roads contribute to many weather-related deaths, as drivers attempting to cross flooded roads get stuck or washed away.

'DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADS!! It doesn't matter if the person in front of you did it, or if you don't want to turn around, or it's just easier to go through,' the National Weather Service's Birmingham office tweeted. 'TURN AROUND AND FIND ANOTHER WAY!'

But flooding isn't the only danger in the Southeast this week.

'Severe storms will also continue in the Southeast, with the threat for tornadoes continuing' Wednesday, Hennen said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy and Slightly Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a cold NW breeze. High: 40°

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Jack Kirchner

Image

North Central Hutsonville-Palestine

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Vigo County School Board meeting

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax