Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A deadly storm that spawned 2 tornadoes now threatens millions with flooding, heavy snow and ice

Article Image

Impressive weather system slams eastern US, bringing thunderstorms to the southeast and snow and ice to the north. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the affected areas.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 10:17 AM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

From the Gulf Coast to New England, brutal winter weather has already killed one person and could hammer millions with ice, torrential rain and more tornadoes.

A tornado in Marengo County, Alabama, killed one person Thursday morning and left another person injured, Demopolis Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Pope said.

He said the small tornado briefly touched down around 2:15 a.m. and destroyed two mobile homes in Marengo County.

Another twister caused major damage in Mississippi, the Jasper County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook.

'Tornado damage in Jasper County. Numerous trees down. PLEASE stay off the roads!!!!' the department said.

Tornado watches continue Thursday in parts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama and Georgia.

At the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, severe weather is causing widespread delays.

For departing flights, gate holds and taxi delays are up to 1 hour and 30 minutes 'and increasing,' said the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

Across the Southeast, millions of people are also under a flash flood warning as a lengthy band of torrential rain marches east.

'Flash flooding will continue from the Gulf Coast north to New York City,' CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

And in the Northeast, 'snow is pounding New England along with ice, bringing dangerous travel,' Hennen said.

This nasty mix of winter weather is caused by a storm that's engulfing much of the eastern United States.

'The winter storm will shift north along the Appalachians Thursday,' the National Weather Service said.

'Snow and ice is expected north and west of the storm track. Severe (thunderstorms) will again bring a risk of damaging winds and tornadoes in the Southeast while heavy rainfall poses a risk for flooding for the E. Coast.'

The storm's colder drier air will clash with warm moist air across the East through the end of this week.

This clash will lead to a swath of snow from Texas to New England and sleet from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Growing Up in the Hood" Ryves Community Optimist Club

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

WTHITV.com Valentine's Day Giveaway

Image

Thursday: Morning snow, then cloudy and cold. High: 33°

Image

An unfavorable recommendation for downtown parking ordinance

Image

marshall vs west vigo bball

Image

ISU vs Loyola MBB

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County teen earns his diploma, while in the Juvenile Center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax