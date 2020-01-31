Welcome back, Weezy.
Rapper Lil Wayne has released the eagerly awaited follow up to his 2018 album, "Tha Carter V."
"Funeral" features 23 tracks, including collaborations with Big Sean, Lil Baby, Adam Levine, Two Chainz and the late rapper XXXTentacion.
Wayne whetted followers' appetite for the project last week with a clip where he rapped, "Welcome to the funeral, yeah, closed casket as usual."
Last year, Lil Wayne made headlines after some issues while touring with rock band Blink 182. He cut his performances short during some shows and backed out of others.
"I'm not sure how long I'm going to be able to do this tour," he said during the tour. "But make some noise for Blink 182 for including me, anyway. This might be my last night though. Let's go."
He later said he wouldn't be quitting the tour.
Related Content
- Lil Wayne drops new album, 'Funeral'
- Taylor Swift releases title track 'Lover' from upcoming album and the internet swoons
- Taylor Swift sets new record with sixth No. 1 album 'Lover'
- Local musician works on his debut album
- Mick Newport funeral arrangements
- Gore remembers Bush's 'personal kindness'
- Fact checking Trump's 'Impeach this' map
- Indiana native nominated for best bluegrass album Grammy
- Warner Bros. to release new Prince album in September
- Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute