James Corden was seen being towed while filming 'Carpool Karaoke' and fans are upset

After "The Late Late Show" host James Corden and singer Justin Bieber were seen being towed while filming "Carpool Karaoke" in Los Angeles, fans are questioning if Corden actually drives during the popular segments.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 8:24 AM
Posted By: CNN

Safety first, right?

Fans were shocked after a Twitter user shared a video that shows James Corden's Range Rover being towed while filming Carpool Karaoke, a popular segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The recurring segment of the Los Angeles-based late night show typically shows Corden driving with a musical guest while he commutes to work, as they perform their hit songs alongside him.

Artists from Cardi B to Billie Eilish have performed in his car, while Kanye West sang in a special edition of 'Airpool Karaoke.'

But it appears the whole production -- or at least a recent one -- was just a bit of movie magic.

"Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!" Twitter user Zolihonig disclosed on Wednesday.

The video has been viewed over 12 million times, and fans have mixed reactions.

"MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE," one fan tweeted in all caps.

While other fans vouched for Corden.

"Y'all when I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving," a fan tweeted.

The Late Late Show's executive producer Ben Winston responded to the frenzy in a tweet on Thursday to clarify.

"We only use a rig when we are doing a "stunt" as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key!" Winston tweeted.

And Corden joined in the fun with a photo he posted on twitter of him and Samuel L. Jackson on set of a skit where Corden drives a fake car. "Guys, we don't even use a real car," he tweeted.

But now that the producer himself clarified, you can sleep happily knowing the show lives up to its name. Most of the time.

