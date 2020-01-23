Clear

Grab a slice! It's National Pie Day

Article Image

National Pie Day is back and giving us another chance to celebrate one of America's most traditional and beloved desserts.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 9:39 AM
Posted By: CNN

Apple pie, pumpkin pie, cherry pie, pecan pie, blueberry pie, banana cream pie, peach pie, key lime pie, coconut cream pie, peanut butter pie, crack pie, chocolate cream pie, grasshopper pie ... are you hungry yet?

January 23 is National Pie Day -- not to be confused with National Pi Day, which is on March 14.

Sorry, math lovers. This day is devoted to deliciousness and is more than a slice of pure Americana.

According to the American Pie Council, which is responsible for crowning the best pie in the nation, National Pie Day dates back to the mid-1970s.

The pie itself is believed to have originated around 2000 B.C. during the time of ancient Egyptians. Between 1400 B.C. and 600 B.C. it's believed pie was passed on to the Greeks and then to Rome around 100 B.C. Most of these pies, however, were meat pies and they were more crust than filling.

The first pie recipe published by the Romans was a rye-crusted goat cheese and honey pie, the pie council said in a news release.

The beloved pie we know today came to America with the first English settlers, according to the council. Initially the crust, which was then called the "coffyn" wasn't even eaten. It was just there to hold the filling during baking. It wasn't until the American Revolution that the word "crust" was used instead.

Today, no matter the season or the region, there's a pie.

The South has an array of sweet potato pies, pecan pies, chess pies and peanut pies. Chess pie is a Southern staple made from eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla and corn meal.

Midwesterners lean toward sugar cream pie (also known as Hoosier pie), cherry pie and strawberry rhubarb, both of which bring a nice tartness to the table.

Shoofly pie, a sticky-sweet pie flavored with molasses that has a cake-like bottom and crumb-like top, maple cream pie and blueberry pie are popular in the Northeast.

And in the West, indulge in a chiffon pie, huckleberry pie, or a marionberry pie.

If you're the savory type, chicken pot pie, shepherd's pie and meat pies are acceptable on this day too. Just don't pull a Rachel from "Friends" and mix up those recipes with the sweet ones to make a beef trifle. Ew!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
More mild, with wintry mix coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Rain and snowflakes, slightly warmer. High: 39

Image

Vigo County School Corporation has more money in the bank than thought

Image

THS-THN Wrestling

Image

Linton girls basketball

Image

THN THS to play at ISU

Image

Celebration of life set for Honey Creek

Image

'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...' Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD

Image

Point In Time Count to Help Homeless of Wabash Valley

Image

DNR approves Vincennes Parks five-year plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans