A new text message scam is disguising itself as a FedEx notification

Some people are receiving text messages, disguised as a FedEx notification, that show a supposed tracking code and link to "set delivery preferences."

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 9:35 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's an exhilarating feeling we can all relate to -- FedEx notifying you that your package has been delivered.

But before you mindlessly click on that text message that looks like it's from FedEx, take a second look because it could be a scam.

Some people around the country are receiving text messages that show a supposed tracking code and link to "set delivery preferences." The text is deceiving as it uses the recipient's real name.

The link directs people to a fake Amazon listing and then asks them to take a customer satisfaction survey, according to HowToGeek.com. After answering a couple questions, the scam then asks for personal information and a credit card number to claim a free gift.

The Duxbury Police Department in Massachusetts warned of the scam on Twitter, writing, "When in doubt about a tracking number go to the main website of the shipping company and search the tracking number yourself."

Isabel Benitez from Bakersfield, California, received the text on Monday, but she didn't fall for it.

"I checked the FedEx page because I was curious and I knew I didn't order anything," Benitez said. "I put the code in and it said no package and that the code was wrong, so yeah, I was like this is a scam."

FedEx wants you to know that it would never send text messages or emails to customers that ask for money or personal information.

"Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without being opened, and reported to abuse@fedex.com," FedEx said in a statement.

"While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement," FedEx added.

To identify an email or text message as a scam, look for misspelled or slightly altered website addresses, FedEx said. For example, instead of the correct address fedex.com, fake websites could appear as fedx.com or fed-ex.com. Also, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Don't fall for messages that claim you've won the lottery or a big prize.

