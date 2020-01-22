Clear

Alleged burglar spends 12 hours in Midwest City home

A Midwest City woman says a burglar spent 12 hours going in and out of her home trying to get away with as much as possible.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:55 AM
Posted By: KFOR

Barbara Love was staying at her grandson's home while her house was being remodeled. A burglar showed up on camera taking numerous items out of the house, including a TV, furniture and even towels.

"I could see her carrying my vacuum cleaner out the door, and I could see her carrying trash bags full of things out," Love said.

She says the hardest thing to lose was her jewelry.

"I was just sick over the jewelry, because that's what my husband got made, and he's passed away," she said.

Love decided to stop by a pawn shop and give them a description of her jewelry in case someone tried to pawn it.

"[The pawnshop worker] said, 'Is this your ring?' and stuck out her finger, and I said, 'Yes.' And then she stuck out her other finger and said, 'Is this your ring?' and I said, 'Yes.' And she said, 'Talk very quietly, we'll take care of it.'"

News 4 spoke to Midwest City Police, and they say they're investigating the case, but haven't confirmed the burglar was in the pawnshop. They say nobody's been arrested yet.

Love says she's still discovering that more things are gone.

"I'm still missing things because with it all tore up, and everything stuck from room to room, we're just discovering things," she said.

