Clear

A terminally ill rescue dog became a police K-9 for a day

Article Image

Cops in Washington made the dog a bucket list to make the most the time he has left

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:51 AM
Posted By: CNN

Police in Pasco, Washington, turned a rescue pup with an inoperable tumor into a dashing police K9.

The dog, Eddie, was abandoned and spent almost a month wandering in Benton City, Washington, before he was rescued, CNN affiliate KEPR reported.

Diagnosed with an inoperable tumor causing him to be blind in one eye, Eddie only has six to 12 months to live. Thanks to a foster home and Pasco Police, Eddie's last months will certainly be memorable.

His owner, Kristi Kesler, worked with Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue to come up with bucket list for the dog she lovingly calls "Eddie Spaghetti."

"I thought maybe he might get his picture taken with an officer in a car, I thought maybe if he were lucky, he might go for a car ride, but I never dreamed it would be this big for him," Kesler told KEPR.

Eddie got a custom-made uniform with real police patches and was sworn in as a police K-9 before spending the day on patrol, promising to "apprehend bad guys, search out narcotics and put people in jail."

"We believe in helping people and that also means helping animals in our community, so we have all come together as a family and are all fighting alongside Eddie," Detective Julie Lee told KEPR.

Officer Lee and others took Eddie to several locations around town. His first official call was to a local autobody shop for "service to pick up property," where he received a gift basket with treats, food, and toys to take home. They even donated to his veterinarian bills.

One stop was of course a local doughnut shop, because he wouldn't be a real police officer without some coffee and doughnuts.

"He is just such a lover. You would never suspect that he was abused or neglected," Detective Lee said.

Eddie's bucket list doesn't stop there.

Some community members offered to check other items off his list, like pictures with Santa and a pool filled with stuffed animals, CNN affiliate KAPP reported. Kesler still hopes he can ride in a motorcycle side car and be the star of a kissing booth at an adoption event.

"These people who've really stepped up and said we want to make a difference in this dog's life — it's meant the world to know that people still do care," Kesler told KAPP. "Having them and being able to be a part of their lives and make a difference like in Eddie, to bring this joy to him no matter how short of time it is that's what we hold onto."

Officer Lee told KAPP that she wants Eddie's story to shed light on the fact that dumping animals is not the answer.

"Don't send them to a death sentence in the middle of nowhere" she said. "They deserve a chance at a happy life. If you can't provide it anymore, let somebody else try to do that for them."

CNN reached out to Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue but has not yet heard back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 16°
Cold, but sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'We reach out to our neighbor in need and hopefully make a difference,' Community members step up to

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 37

Image

West Vigo Sullivan wrestling

Image

Vin Lincoln Mater Dei

Image

Marshall Red Hill

Image

Northview TH North

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Christian Johnson

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans