Clear

19 nurses of a Nebraska hospital unit gave birth to 19 babies in 2019. The group picture was adorable

Article Image

Nineteen nurses from the same NICU unit at a Nebraska hospital all gave birth to babies of their own during 2019.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 1:46 PM
Posted By: CNN

There's a lot that happened for one Nebraska hospital unit in 2019 -- 19 nurses gave birth to 19 healthy babies.

And this week, almost of all of them gathered for a group photo.

The nurses, all within the newborn intensive care unit of the Methodist Women's Hospital, gave birth to 11 girls and 8 boys, CNN affiliate KMTV reported.

"I think maybe it was a shock for our management knowing how many maternity leaves they were going to have to deal with and finding extra nurses to staff the unit when we were gone," NICU staff member Christy Mirmiran told the news station.

The hospital didn't seem to mind too much --- they posted pictures of their proud new mothers calling the past year a "baby boom."

Staff members told the affiliate travel nurses were able to come in and help with shifts.

The group experience has made the nurses all feel like family, they say.

"We can compare and share advice and just ask each other what each has done... who's sick, who's not... different things like that," NICU staff member Kim Nabity told KMTV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Cold conditions and a sunny sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bowl For Kids Sake

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, cold. High: 28

Image

Accident on US 41 involving tractor and car ties up traffic

Image

Indiana infant mortality rate reaches biggest decrease in years

Image

Production idled at Carlisle Mine

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with a cold north-west wind. High: 28°

Image

New touch screen learning center

Image

Preventing the flu at church

Image

Teacher killed in Sunday crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans