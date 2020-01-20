Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

National Parks are free today in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr's birthday

Article Image

America's National Parks are offering...

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

America's National Parks are offering free admission for anyone who visits today in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr's birthday.

It's the first fee-free day of the year and one of five planned in 2020.

"National parks throughout the country provide inspiration to reflect on issues that resonated with Dr. King, including freedom, human rights, and social justice," said National Park Service Acting Director David Vela in a news release. "We remember his life and legacy through programs and outreach that elevate his dream of inclusiveness for all."

Aside from free entrance, the National Park Service is welcoming volunteers who are doing service projects at some of its parks. You can see those here.

While some parks offer free admission everyday, many do not.

Fee-free days

  • January 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 18: First day of National Park Week
  • August 25: National Park Service Birthday
  • September 26: National Public Lands Day
  • November 11: Veterans Day

If you're a frequent visitor to America's National Parks, there's an annual pass for you. For $80, you can walk into every national park and more than 2,000 federal recreation sites with the America the Beautiful Pass. And if you're a senior citizen, in the military, a disabled citizen or families of fourth grade students, you can get free or discounted passes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Scattered flurries this morning and bitter cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana infant mortality rate reaches biggest decrease in years

Image

Production idled at Carlisle Mine

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with a cold north-west wind. High: 28°

Image

New touch screen learning center

Image

Preventing the flu at church

Image

Teacher killed in Sunday crash

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

South Vermillion B-ball

Image

Northview B-ball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans