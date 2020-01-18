Brazil man arrested for allegedly stealing electrical wiring

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil man is facing charges after police said he stole electrical wiring.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Jared Cooksey was pulled over after police said he left an abandoned electrical substation.

This happened near County Road 350 near State Road 54.

Police said they later discovered Cooksey has a suspended drivers license.

They also found aluminum wiring that was taken from the substation.

Cooksey was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.