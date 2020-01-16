Clear
BREAKING NEWS Train and delivery truck collide in Terre Haute Full Story

Spotify now has playlists for your dog, your cat and even your hamster

Article Image

Spotify is rolling out a playlist generator for your dogs, cats, hamsters, birds, and iguanas.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:03 AM
Posted By: CNN

If you've ever felt guilty about leaving your dog home alone, Spotify may be able to salve your conscience -- by bringing out a podcast and range of playlists aimed at soothing lonely pets.

The Swedish audio streaming site, which has 113 million subscribers, has launched a range of "algorithmically curated" pet playlists and a new podcast intended to calm dogs left on their own.

The playlists are based on subscribers' own musical tastes and pet species, while the "My Dog's Favourite Podcast" has been created with animal experts to "help alleviate stress," Spotify said.

The podcast runs in two five-hour stretches and features reassuring human voices, relaxing music and ambient sounds, including rain.

It is voiced by British actors Ralph Ineson and Jessica Raine, whom your dog may remember from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and BBC period drama "Call The Midwife," respectively.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the UK's largest animal welfare charity, said it supported the podcast -- though it warned that nothing could "ever replace the company and presence" of a dog's owner.

It said many dogs were "routinely" left alone and that some types of calm music "can help dogs relax."

Neil Evans, an animal physiologist and professor at the University of Glasgow who worked with Spotify to develop the podcast, said providing dogs with "auditory enrichment" could help them to achieve a more "relaxed physiological state."

Alex Benjamin, an animal psychologist from the University of York, who also worked on the podcast, said playing Spotify to pets could help soothe them by masking the "startling sounds of the outside world such as traffic, car doors slamming or the bins being emptied."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Cold and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU UE

Image

VU Lakeland

Image

Shawn Marion

Image

Marshall/Casey-Westfield

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

New gatehouse hopes to reduce traffic congestion at local park

Image

Census 2020 underway in Indiana

Image

Sycamore Pantry: working to reduce food insecurity for ISU students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans