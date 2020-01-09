Clear

Owner says bulldog was crushed to death at PetSmart during grooming visit

Article Image

A woman in Las Vegas took her dog to PetSmart after Christmas for a grooming. Thirteen minutes later, the bulldog was dead, crushed under the weight of the g...

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 9:53 AM
Posted By: CNN

A woman in Las Vegas took her dog to PetSmart after Christmas for a grooming. Thirteen minutes later, the bulldog was dead, crushed under the weight of the grooming table, its owner said.

Vikki Seifert and Minni, her 2-year-old dog, had visited the PetSmart before. The store's pet salon provides a quick bath and nail trim, she told CNN affiliate KVVU, and Seifert would typically walk around while waiting for the appointment to wrap up.

That's what she was doing this time, too, when she started to see employees running back to the grooming area. Knowing Minni was back there, Seifert followed.

"When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table," Seifert told the affiliate. "They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone."

Seifert said she could not get a straight answer as to what happened. "What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice where the dog was? Why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed in 13 minutes?" she asked.

PetSmart, in a statement to CNN, said: "A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni."

The company added, "There's nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened. We have been in constant contact with the pet parent since this occurred and will continue to do everything we can to help support her during this difficult time."

Seifert told KVVU she is waiting on a necropsy report before she decides whether to pursue legal action.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Windy and warmer. Chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 53°

Image

ROSE VS EARLHAM

Image

PIKE CENTRAL VS BLOOMFIELD

Image

EASTERN GREENE VS NORTH CENTRAL

Image

Kids learn to read with the help of therapy dogs

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New blessing box opens in West Terre Haute

Image

4H enrollment time is underway

Image

Dozens of people get to keep their jobs this new year after one local company is not closing its doo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans