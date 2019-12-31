Clear

'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix's most-popular titles of 2019

Article Image

In a year of huge streaming hits, "Murder Mystery...

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 9:22 AM
Posted By: CNN

In a year of huge streaming hits, "Murder Mystery" topped Netflix's most popular US releases list for 2019.

The comedy movie beat out some impressive titles, including "Stranger Things 3," "6 Underground," "The Incredibles 2," "The Irishman," "The Witcher," "The Triple Frontier," "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," "The Umbrella Academy" and "The Highwaymen," which rounded out the streaming company's top ten list.

Some Netflix customers might be shocked to see that "The Irishman" isn't higher up on the list. In its first week on the streaming service, the film was watched by more than 26 million accounts globally, Netflix said.

Although the "Murder Mystery" may have been watched a lot, Netflix's methodology for the list was a bit strange: The company based its list off of the number of subscribers who watched at least two minutes of a series, movie or special during its first 28 days on the streaming service. In the past, Netflix used a different metric: customers who watched 70% of a movie or a single episode of a TV show. The company said it has decided the 70% measurement discriminated against longer form content.

"We used this metric because this is a ranking, so we're looking for relativity rather than finite numbers," a spokesperson for Netflix told CNN Business, adding that this makes the two-minute measurement "a far more pure way to measure popularity."

"Murder Mystery," starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, was number one in nine countries including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Singapore and UAE. The kitschy crime movie's success could be a result of the all-star cast. But it could also be because interest in murder mysteries has exploded in recent years, from podcasts such as "Serial," to shows like "Dexter" and "CSI."

Netflix is celebrating a successful year. As of December 11, the streaming service had 158 million subscribers worldwide.

"We're really happy to see just how well Netflix films generally did in 2019," the company's spokesperson said. "They took six of the 10 spots in the overall US list."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy with a gusty west wind. High: 36°

Image

ISU SIU Men

Image

Vin Lincoln-Sullivan

Image

Northview/Casey-Westfield

Image

Marshall-OV

Image

THS-Sullivan

Image

Gary Fears Classic MVP

Image

THN-LINTON

Image

Rick's Rallies 12-30-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans