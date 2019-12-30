A year in review: Top 2019 crime stories across the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) - In 2019, the Wabash Valley saw dozens of top crime stories.

Everything from animal neglect, murder convictions and child abuse cases made those headlines.

Here's a look back on the past year:

A severe child abuse case

In January, a Vigo County couple was arrested for their alleged involvement in a severe child abuse case.

Police said 14-month-old Cameron was taken to the hospital for a split tongue, several bruises and other injuries.

"My heart hurts. When all you can think is that poor baby going through that with nobody for him to be his voice and say 'stop you're hurting me,''' said Chelsie Loose, a family friend.

Police said Cameron's mother, Holly Cota left him in the care of her boyfriend, Scott Edwards.

A judge sentenced Edwards to 28-years behind bars.

Cota will return to court in June 2020 for a jury trial.

Martin County Puppy Mill

Also in January, Julia Arney was arrested in Martin County after police busted a puppy mill at her home.

Police said they found nearly 80 dogs and horses on the property living in filthy conditions.

A number of the dogs found were deceased.

With the help of the Martin County Humane Society and the community, all of the remaining dogs were adopted.

Colby Blake Sentenced

Now we head to Daviess County.

In August, a judge sentenced Colby Blake to nearly six years behind bars.

A jury found the volunteer firefighter guilty of killing another volunteer firefighter in a crash.

Police said Blake was drunk driving when responding to the scene of a crash.

He hit another car driven by Kendall Murphy.

Murphy died in the crash

Nathan Derickson

In April, a judge sentenced Nathan Derickson to four years behind bars.

A jury found Derickson guilty for the shooting death of Garrett Sands.

Sands was killed at a house party in 2018.

With time served, Derickson is likely to spend a little more than two years in jail.