Clear

Japan Airlines is giving away 50,000 free plane tickets

Article Image

Japan Airlines is giving away 50,000 free...

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:08 AM
Posted By: CNN

Japan Airlines is giving away 50,000 free round-trip domestic air tickets to international tourists next summer -- but there's a catch.

The giveaway aims to encourage tourists to see less visited parts of Japan, and perhaps take some of the strain off Tokyo between July 1 and September 30 next year as the capital hosts the Olympic Summer Games.

However to win free tickets, travelers must be registered outside of Japan with the flag carrier's Mileage Bank frequent flier program. And you won't know where you are going until a few days after you apply.

The airline will recommend four local destinations to choose from, flying out of Haneda airport in Tokyo, or Osaka's Itami and Kansai airports. Family and friends traveling together can apply as a group of up to four people, and applicants will receive the result within three days of applying.

The Games will be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020, and the subsequent Paralympics finish on September 6. Japan's government expects the "Olympics effect" will bring approximately an extra 10 million visitors to the country in 2020.

Annual foreign visitor arrivals to Japan trebled in the years from 2013 to 2018 to more than 31 million, with about 10 million stopping in Tokyo.

More details about JAL's giveaway will be released in early January, and applications open in late February. Applications will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Final preparations are underway for the Olympics, with the new National Stadium in Tokyo -- the main venue for the Games -- officially inaugurated on December 21 in a star-studded ceremony including Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy and colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

New year, new diet: Health experts share advice on achieving a New Year's resolution

Image

Monday: Showers possible, colder. High: 38

Image

Top Wabash Valley business stories of 2019

Image

New leaders sworn in

Image

2 hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

ROB VS PH

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ROB VS PH

Image

CLOV VS SHAK

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans