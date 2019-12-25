Clear

The Story of Gage Eup told by his Father

A father speaks with News 10 for the first time after his son's killer was found guilty.

Dec 25, 2019
Clinton, Ind. (WTHI) - A father speaks with News 10 for the first time after his son's killer was found guilty. "It's a sense of relief because we've been in and out of court for the last year and a half," Chad Eup said, "I mean I even lost my job over this because they didn't want to work with me on it. It didn't just take my son, it turned my whole world upside down."

Gage Eup died in a shooting in August 2018. A jury found Dylan Morgan guilty of his murder on December 17, 2019. More than a year after this tragedy Gage's father Chad still carries the pain every single day.

Gage Eup was 18 years old when he was shot and killed in Terre Haute. A jury recently found Dylan Morgan guilty of the murder and altering the crime scene. Chad Eup says after more than one year, justice prevailed, but it weighs heavily on him that Gage's life was cut so short.

"I'm not the one for an eye for an eye," Chad Eup said, "Anything that my son is not going to be able to do, I don't want him [Dylan Morgan] to be able to do. Gage had plans. Gage just graduated high school."

Chad Eup says his son was viewed as the class clown before graduation from Terre Haute North. He also describes Chad as a selfless son, brother, and friend.

"He was the type that would give the shirt off his back to help a friend out," Chad Eup said, "He was planning on going to the military. He just wanted to serve in some way."

He says the holidays are especially tough on him and he thinks of Gage every single day, however, he says he has no vengeance towards Dylan Morgan's family. 

"It's a full-time job sometimes just to keep it off my mind," Chad Eup concluded, "I want to deal with this anyway I can because I know it's something I'm going have to learn how to carry."

Dylan Morgan's sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2020.

