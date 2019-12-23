Clear

Indiana conservation officials need the public's help to find the person who fatally shot a bald eagle

Article Image

Indiana conservation officials are asking the public for help finding the person who fatally shot a bald eagle Saturday.The eagle was found south of t...

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

Indiana conservation officials are asking the public for help finding the person who fatally shot a bald eagle Saturday.

The eagle was found south of the White River near Dixie Highway in Bedford with a gunshot wound, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement said in a Facebook post Sunday. It later died as a result of the injury.

In the post, conservation officers put out a call for tips and asked that anyone with information contact them.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, the agency has a Turn In a Poacher (TIP) line that accepts tips about illegal fish and wildlife captures, violations and killings.

The standard TIP reward for information that leads to an arrest is $200.

Bald eagles are protected under federal law

The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States. Once endangered by hunting, pesticides and lead poisoning, it was removed from endangered animal lists in 2007 but is still protected under federal law, along with state and municipal laws.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, established in 1940, prohibits possessing, selling or hunting bald eagles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Higher than normal temperatures!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Crash knocks down power lines

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 51

Image

Santa makes special deliveries

Image

Free Community Christmas Dinner

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Ivy Tech study abroad opportunity

Image

Historical Museum Hours

Image

Community ice skating event

Image

Prom dress giveaway returns

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax