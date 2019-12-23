Clear

Are you furreal? Dog chases cat up tree and gets stuck, too. Firefighters have to rescue both

Article Image

As the dog days of 2019 near an end, one doggie is feeling the worst of it.A classic tale of dog-cat rivalry took a turn toward the ridiculous in Lath...

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

As the dog days of 2019 near an end, one doggie is feeling the worst of it.

A classic tale of dog-cat rivalry took a turn toward the ridiculous in Lathrop, California, when a German shepherd sent a fuzzy black cat skittering up a tree.

Then, the dog shot up the trunk in hot pursuit.

The shepherd's enthusiasm immediately came back to bite him as he quickly found himself trapped in the tree just a few feet from his feline foe, who was unable to make a move.

Arriving firefighters soon discovered they were rescuing not only a cat, but a dog, too.

Even as the helpful humans prepared the ladder, the dog seemed to be shimmying his way closer to the disgruntled cat.

The Lathrop-Manteca Fire District posted pictures of the ordeal on its Facebook page.

"Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he'll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree ... nice work Engine 35!" the post said.

Hold up.

An update about the dog and not even one mention of the cat's well-being? The dog even got a post-rescue photo-op and there's not a cat in sight.

The cat people wouldn't have it.

The fire district posted an update on its Facebook after receiving a barrage of messages asking about the cat.

"While we don't typically update or respond to comments," the post said, "after seeing so much interest for the cat's well being we felt we had a responsibility to share the news."

To the relief of cat lovers, the post reported that the cat was fine. It could save one of its nine lives for another day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Higher than normal temperatures!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Crash knocks down power lines

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 51

Image

Santa makes special deliveries

Image

Free Community Christmas Dinner

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Ivy Tech study abroad opportunity

Image

Historical Museum Hours

Image

Community ice skating event

Image

Prom dress giveaway returns

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax