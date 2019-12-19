Clear

Eight-year-old tops YouTube list of high earners with $26 million

Article Image

An eight-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube has been n...

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 9:43 AM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

An eight-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube has been named by Forbes as the platform's highest earner in 2019.

Ryan Kaji, whose channel Ryan's World has 22.9 million subscribers, earned $26 million in 2019 -- up $4 million from his earnings in 2018, when he also gained the highest-earning YouTuber spot.

Forbes estimates that the ten highest earners on YouTube, which is owned by Google (GOOGL), brought in a total of $162 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.

Ryan first garnered an internet following in the 'unboxing' genre, which involves opening presents on camera and commenting on each one.

Forbes' list is based on pre-tax income derived from things such as sponsored content, advertisements, merchandise sales and tours.

Another child, Anastasia Radzinskaya, five, came in third place with earnings of $18 million.

Radzinskaya, who was born in southern Russia and has cerebral palsy, appears in videos with her father.

According to Forbes, she has 107 million subscribers across seven channels and her videos have been watched 42 billion times.

One of her most successful videos was filmed on a trip to a petting zoo, where her and her dad danced to 'Baby Shark.'

Dude Perfect -- a group of five friends in their thirties who play sports and perform stunts -- came in second place, earning $20 million.

PewDiePie, once YouTube's highest earner, came in joint seventh with earnings of $13 million.

Earlier this month he announced that he would be taking a break from the platform, saying he felt 'very tired.'

YouTube has announced that next year it will stop personalized advertisements on children's content.

This comes after Google agreed to pay $170 million to settle accusations that YouTube broke the law when it knowingly tracked and sold ads targeted to children.

YouTube's biggest earners of 2019

1 -- Ryan Kaji, $26 million

2 -- Dude Perfect, $20 million

3 -- Anastasia Radzinskaya, $18 million

4 -- Rhett and Link, $17.5 million

5 -- Jeffree Star, $17 million

6 -- Preston (Preston Arsement), $14 million

7 (joint) -- PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg, $13 million

7 (joint) -- Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), $13 million

9 -- DanTDM (Daniel Middleton), $12 million

10 -- VanossGaming (Evan Fong), $11.5 million

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Sunny and Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Winter Getaway @ Bethesda Gardens

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, wind chill below zero. High: 35

Image

Local group preparing people for mini-marathon

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Woman arrested for Vigo County crash, police said she was driving four times over the legal limit

Image

Sullivan County man arrested on federal firearms charges

Image

Three people hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Vigo County

Image

Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax