Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Amazon sellers can't use FedEx Ground for Prime shipments

Article Image

Amazon will no longer allow its third-party sellers to use FedEx's ground delivery to ship Prime packages, marking a change that could affect small businesse...

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 9:33 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Amazon will no longer allow its third-party sellers to use FedEx's ground delivery to ship Prime packages, marking a change that could affect small businesses and pricing for consumers.

The move was highlighted in an email, obtained by The Wall Street Journal, reportedly sent to Amazon's merchant partners on Sunday.

The email noted performance declines as the reason for the decision to block FedEx Ground, according to the Journal. The ban will reportedly take effect this week and last 'until the delivery performance of these ship methods improves.'

As of September, Amazon no longer uses FedEx for its own deliveries but it had allowed third-party sellers to use it. Amazon did not release a statement but will still allow merchants to use FedEx's more expensive Express service for Prime orders and Ground for non-Prime shipments, according to Amazon.

FedEx said in a statement to CNN Business that the decision only affects a small number of shippers. But it said the move may impact these small sellers' ability to manage their businesses by limiting their options 'on some of the highest shipping days in history.'

The move comes as the holiday season — a time when more packages are shipped than at any other point of the year — hits its peak. It's also a time when carriers face inclement weather, which can affect shipping times, and this year there are fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, meaning more volume over a shorter time span.

Amazon's focus on speeding up delivery times and its aggressive work to beef up its own shipping network threaten established shipping companies such as FedEx and UPS.

FedEx and Amazon have launched rival initiatives in recent years. For example, when Amazon debuted single-day delivery, FedEx announced Sunday delivery. And when Amazon started testing a delivery robot, FedEx launched the SameDay bot.

The companies have had a tumultuous relationship of late. In June, FedEx chose not to renew a contract with Amazon to transport packages on FedEx planes. In August, FedEx announced it would let its ground ship contract with Amazon expire at the end of the month.

FedEx has denied that parting ways with Amazon is bad for its business, citing its ability to focus on other e-commerce partnerships. FedEx has deals with Walmart and Walgreens for next-day shipping and a partnership with Target that allows it to use stores as local shipping hubs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Sunshine Returns Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sullivan Elementary School Mrs. Kelley 2nd Grade

Image

Community Ice Skating Union Christian Church

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs. Davis - 5th Grade

Image

Protecting your furry friends from the frigid temperatures

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy start, sunny finish. High: 32

Image

WBB ISU vs Northern Kentucky

Image

Several bring their pets to say hi to Santa at the mall

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax