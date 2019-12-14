Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Orleans mayor declares state of emergency in wake of city cyberattack

Article Image

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared a state of emergency Friday after the city was hit by a cyberattack.Phishing attempts and suspicious activi...

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 7:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared a state of emergency Friday after the city was hit by a cyberattack.

Phishing attempts and suspicious activity were detected on the city's network around 5 a.m., New Orleans chief information officer Kim LaGrue said during a press conference. By 11 a.m., technician investigators detected "a cybersecurity incident" and the city's information technology department began powering down servers and city computers as a precaution, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said in a series of tweets.

While ransomware was detected, no ransom has been demanded in the cyberattack, Cantrell said.

At this time, the city does not believe any employee information was compromised during the phishing attempts that occurred.

The incident is being investigated by the city with assistance from the Louisiana State Police, Louisiana National Guard, the FBI and Secret Service, according to the tweets.

The city's 911 system was not affected by the attack, the city said.

Cantrell said the attack is similar to the most recent attack on the state level. In July, several school systems in Louisiana were attacked by malware, prompting the governor to issue a state of emergency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a passing shower
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In the Paint Part Three 12-13-19

Image

In the Zone Part Two 12-13-19

Image

In the Paint Part 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local teens make baskets and stockings to help people in need

Image

Sheriff Youth Ranch raffle

Image

Parke County kids get an inside look at how government works

Image

New store confirms it is moving into old Terre Haute Toys R' Us location

Image

Switz City trash plant plan withdrawn

Image

Urban Vs. Rural Temps

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans