Clear

Hasbro rolls out official Baby Yoda toys

Article Image

It's what we've all been waiting for.Hasbro, the toymaker, announced that...

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 9:45 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 10:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's what we've all been waiting for.

Hasbro, the toymaker, announced that Baby Yoda toys and collectible figures are finally available for purchase, and they're starting at $9.99.

That's right -- the cutest alien in the galaxy could soon be yours, filling our homes with joy and adorableness.

The toys are now available for pre-order, but won't actually be shipping until May. So even though they won't be ready for this holiday season, you could use them as a Memorial Day gift, maybe? Or a Fourth of July gift?

Baby Yoda apparel is already available from some retailers, but figurines had not yet been officially released. Now, that's changing, with the introduction of Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures and collectibles.

There's even one that includes Baby Yoda's iconic broth bowl.

Baby Yoda has quickly become one of the most popular figures of 2019, after the character appeared on Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian,' which debuted in November.

Since the character's unveiling, the hype has spread across the internet -- even turning the alien into viral meme.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School board to approve teacher salary increase

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Cloudy, cool. High: 44

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters get together for holiday party

Image

Daniel Tingley

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crime Stoppers: Chase Grizzel

Image

Kids get hands-on computer programming experience at Rose-Hulman

Image

Local doctor honored for men's health treatment

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans