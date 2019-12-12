Clear

Pepsi's new product has nearly twice as much caffeine as its regular soda

Article Image

Like its rival Coke, Pepsi is launching a new coffee-infuse...

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

Like its rival Coke, Pepsi is launching a new coffee-infused cola.

Pepsi Café, which also comes in a vanilla flavor, will hit shelves throughout the United States in April for a limited time. It's nearly twice as caffeinated as a regular soda.

For Pepsi, the new beverage is a way to leverage consumer trends to invigorate its core product, which could certainly use a boost.

"Cola has been a pretty stagnant category over the last 20-30 years," said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi. "As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we as Pepsi need to evolve as well to better meet those needs."

While cola remains flat, other types of beverages are gaining traction. Consumers are increasingly interested in functional beverages, which offer a nutritional benefit or a boost of energy. Ready-to-drink iced coffees also are growing. And people are embracing mixed beverage categories. White Claw is an example of a successful product that blurs beverages, seltzer and alcohol, with sales that are expected to surpass $1.5 billion this year.

Pepsi previously tried to get consumers on board with coffee colas. In the nineties it tested a coffee product called Pepsi Kona, and in the mid-aughts it briefly marketed another called Pepsi Max Cino.

Those products didn't take off, but now Pepsi thinks the time is right for a new version of the product. "We think the consumers today have now caught up with this trend," Kaplan said.

When consumers tested out the new version, they were "quite surprised about the synergy between cola and coffee," said Danielle Barbaro, director of research and development at PepsiCo. "Once they tasted it, they saw that the flavors really blended."

Barbaro called the recipe "cola forward," with an "authentic, coffee flavor to finish." The vanilla flavor is designed to offer a milkier, more latte-like taste. Pepsi didn't disclose how much the product will cost.

Pepsi may also benefit from Coca-Cola's efforts to market its own coffee cola.

Coke — which also briefly sold a coffee cola, Coca-Cola Blak, in the 2000s — recently brought back a new version of the product.

Coca-Cola With Coffee, or Coca-Cola Plus Coffee, is currently available in several international markets, where it has performed well, according to the company. Coke hopes to eventually bring the product to the United States, but hasn't committed to doing so.

Pepsi, however, isn't ready to go all in on coffee cola quite yet.

"The concept of cola infused with coffee, for people to initially wrap their head around until they try it, it's gonna take some time to catch on," Kaplan said. Still, he added, "we think there's a real market there."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Warmer and sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City leaders to revisit the idea of allowing residents to keep chickens on their property

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Bethesda Gardens Holiday Open House Dec 12

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 44

Image

VU Basketball

Image

Arendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurant

Image

THN-West Vigo wrestling

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local group works to restore long-abandoned cemetery

Image

Proposal for Switz City recycling center to become trash transfer, residents concerned

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans