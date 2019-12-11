Clear

Google Chrome will now automatically tell you if your password is unsafe

Article Image

Google added a new tool to Chrome that protects users' passwords in an...

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: CNN

Google added a new tool to Chrome that protects users' passwords in an update released Tuesday.

Chrome's newest feature adds a functionality that warns users that their username and password may have been compromised in a data breach. A pop-up will appear asking if they want to change their saved passwords.

The tool is an expansion of Google's Password Checkup technology, which was announced in February. Originally it was a browser extension, which meant it had to be downloaded. Now users will see the prompt appear automatically as they browse the web. It will be gradually rolled out and can be controlled in the Settings tab under Sync and Google Services.

Google cross-checks its users' login credentials against a regularly updated database of more than four billion usernames and password that might have been compromised. The entries are collected from sources such as password dumps. Hackers responsible for data breaches on sites like Yahoo or LinkedIn sometimes post large databases of account usernames and passwords online. Because many people use the same passwords across sites, bad actors can use the information to gain access to other accounts.

Several services with similar capabilities are available. They include password managers such as Dashlane and 1Password, which monitor logins and inform people when their credentials have been compromised.

Chrome has other safety tools, including an extension that lets people report sketchy websites commonly used by phishers or scammers.

--CNN Business' Ahiza Garcia contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny but still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work Fore Fit: Carpenters Local Union No. 133 Apprentice Program

Image

Work Fore Fit: Steel Dynamics

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners Trained in Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Flu season approaching early: Why the need for the vaccine

Image

Mostly sunny, still cold. High: 37

Image

Loogootee basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Central

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans