Clear

Three National Guard soldiers killed in helicopter crash identified

Article Image

Three soldiers killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash Thursday have been identified by the Minnesota National Guard.The soldiers, who had been assign...

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

Three soldiers killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash Thursday have been identified by the Minnesota National Guard.

The soldiers, who had been assigned to a unit in St. Cloud, Minnesota, have been identified as: Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., 28; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, 30; and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28.

All three soldiers had returned from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East in May, a release from the Minnesota National Guard said.

A resident of Winsted, Minnesota, Rogers enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard in 2009 as a field artillery specialist. Nord, a resident of Perham, Minnesota, leaves behind his wife, Kaley, who is expecting the couple's second child, and a 2-year-old daughter named Lydia. Plantenberg lived in Avon, Minnesota, and was a member of the Minnesota National Guard biathlon team, according to the Guard.

The helicopter crashed 16 miles southwest of St. Cloud, Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference Thursday.

"They paid the ultimate price in service to Minnesota and to the United States of America," said Walz, himself a National Guard veteran.

"The coming days will be dark and difficult. The state of Minnesota stands ready to assist the families of our fallen heroes."

The crew was conducting a maintenance test flight just after 2 p.m. when they lost contact with air traffic controllers, according to CNN affiliate WCCO.

A mayday call was put out and, about 90 minutes after it went missing, the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was found tangled in trees on a farm, WCCO reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
Showers today, colder air tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changes may finally be underway for Vigo County educators

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, breezy and warm. High: 56

Image

The Journey

Image

March to end capital punishment

Image

Man killed in Greene County crash

Image

Home improvement scams

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

ISU Early Bird

Image

OV vs WV MBB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans