Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officer shoots armed Wisconsin student in classroom

Article Image

An officer shot an armed 17-year-old in a classroom at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, police said. The suspect is in stable condition and there we no other injuries in the incident, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: CNN

An officer on Monday shot an armed 17-year-old student at a high school classroom in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wisconsin, police said.

The suspect, who police said pointed a handgun at officers, is in stable condition, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack told reporters.

There we no other injuries in the morning incident at Waukesha South High School.

A school resource officer had rushed to a classroom after a student saw a classmate with a handgun, authorities said.

Other officers responded and attempted to start a dialogue with the suspect, Jack said. After the suspect refused to remove his hands from his pockets and ignored the officers, he removed the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, the police chief said.

One of the officers fired, striking the suspect. Medical attention was administered, students were evacuated and the school was placed on lockdown, Jack said.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

School district Superintendent Todd Gray said, "This is a superintendent's worst nightmare."

The officer who opened fire was an 11-year veteran of the police department.

Correction: An earlier version of this article said a school resource officer shot the student. It is unclear which officer opened fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute federal executions remain on hold after appeals court upholds injunction

Image

'During the holiday season, we can walk up to 18 miles a day,' local postal workers share how busy h

Image

Issues regarding leadership at Bethesda Cemetery continue

Image

Police release information involving weekend crash into Light House Mission Thrift Store

Image

Law enforcement, including FBI, search Greene County man's home, accused of making child pornograph

Image

Local organization selling Christmas trees, money going to helping kids

Image

Local correctional officer arrested

Image

Porch pirates back for the holidays: How to avoid theft and keep your packages safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 36°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans