Clear

Google and Facebook run into more trouble over data in Europe

Article Image

Europe's top antitrust regulator is probing how Google and Facebook use data, putting the companies' huge advertising businesses in the spotlight once again....

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: CNN

Europe's top antitrust regulator is probing how Google and Facebook use data, putting the companies' huge advertising businesses in the spotlight once again.

The European Commission said Monday that it has launched preliminary investigations into how Google and Facebook gather, process, use and monetize data for advertising purposes.

Both companies have used what they know about people to build advertising businesses that generate hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue. But how they use that data is becoming a major focus for regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.

Margrethe Vestager, the European commissioner for competition, has been particularly aggressive, voicing concerns that big tech companies may use their huge data stores to strangle upstart rivals.

Vestager, who was given an expanded portfolio as EU digital czar in September, has already opened an investigation into whether Amazon's use of data from independent sellers violates competition rules.

Reuters, which first reported the new EU investigation into Google, said that documents show the focus is on data related to the company's local search services, online advertising, online ad targeting services, login services and web browsers.

A spokesperson for Google said the company uses "data to make our services more useful and to show relevant advertising, and we give people the controls to manage, delete or transfer their data."

"We will continue to engage with the Commission and others on this important discussion for our industry," the spokesperson added.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

National regulators are also scrutinizing Google. Britain's competition watchdog announced Monday that it's investigating the company's planned $2.6 billion acquisition of Looker Data Sciences, a leading US analytics firm focused on data.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it would examine whether the merger would reduce competition in Britain. The regulator can examine mergers when the firms have significant sales or market share in the country.

The European Union has emerged as a key battleground for tech because of its tough rules on data protection, hate speech, taxation and competition issues.

In March, the European Commission hit Google with a third big antitrust penalty, ordering it to pay €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) for abusing its position in online search advertising. It's been fined €8.2 billion ($9 billion) in total by Europe since 2017.

Fines against US tech companies have even drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who said earlier this year that Vestager "hates the United States, perhaps worse than any person I've ever met."

Yet US regulators are also putting the companies under a microscope. The US Federal Trade Commission has fined Facebook $5 billion for mishandling user data, the largest financial penalty ever imposed by the regulator.

The US Justice Department is conducting a wide-ranging antitrust review of the biggest players in Silicon Valley. Alphabet, Google's parent company, received a mandatory request for information in August.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Cold and breezy to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local correctional officer arrested

Image

Porch pirates back for the holidays: How to avoid theft and keep your packages safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 36°

Image

Deming Park Christmas

Image

Illinois man arrested after chase in stolen truck

Image

Cyber Monday Scammers

Image

Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Indiana State wins first contest at Hulman Center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans