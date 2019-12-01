Clear

'Frozen 2' nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history

Article Image

Another week, another box office record broken by Disney....

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: CNN

Another week, another box office record broken by Disney.

"Frozen 2," the studio's sequel to the 2013 animated phenomenon, set the record for the highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history. It made $123.7 million domestically over the five day holiday weekend, breaking the record held by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," which made $109 million in 2013.

The film, which continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman, has made $738.6 million globally in just 12 days.

The animated movie broke records when it opened last weekend, pulling in $130 million domestically. That was the highest-grossing debut for Walt Disney Animation Studios. The sequel also set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever, making $358 million worldwide.

"Frozen 2" is another major success during a year of many box office hits for Disney. The company has already set the record for highest-grossing year for a studio ever, a milestone it achieved in July. The studio also has five films that have made more than $1 billion. That includes "Avengers: Endgame," the biggest blockbuster in box office history, "The Lion King" and "Toy Story 4."

"Frozen 2" is well on its way to becoming the sixth film to join the $1 billion club for Disney, and the studio could nab a seventh film to gross more than $1 billion next month when it releases "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" — the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

Hollywood offered audiences many films to feast on other than "Frozen 2" this weekend.

Lionsgate's "Knives Out, a whodunit murder mystery starring Daniel Craig and Chris Evans, brought in a $41.7 million five day domestic opening. This weekend's other newcomer, Universal's "Queen & Slim," a romantic drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, made $15.8 million domestically over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The North American box office was down roughly 7% coming into the holiday. The strong showing from this weekend's lineup helped the box office, which is now down 5.6% from the same point last year, according to Comscore.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Turning Cooler with a chance of Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Indiana State wins first contest at Hulman Center

Image

Tom Allen Wins First Old Oaken Bucket

Image

Pine Patch and North Pole Stables open for another season

Image

48 hour gaming challenge

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Doughmakers Sale

Image

Christmas at the Meadows

Image

Small Business Saturday Attracts Many

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans