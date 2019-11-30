Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police continue search for man involved in Friday night chase

Police said Donald Murray is the driver in this case. They said he was traveling without his headlights on, so they tried to pull him over, and that's when the chase started.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 9:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a police chase in Terre Haute Friday night.

Terre Haute police are now saying they know the identity of the driver who got away.

Police said Donald Murray is the driver in this case.

Police at the scene told us he was traveling without his headlights on, so they tried to pull him over.

That's when the chase started.

The car crashed at the end of Broadlands Avenue.

Police are still looking for Murray.

They said he will face charges for resisting arrest and criminal recklessness when he is found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Turning Cooler with a chance of Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

WTH Officers collect donations for community center

Image

ISU boasts statewide recognition for social mobility

Image

Be a Santa to a Senior

Image

Cyclists gather for Escape from Black Friday ride

Image

Bowsman Tribute

Image

ISU Preps for Home Opener

Image

Local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

Image

Overnight: Rain. Low: 38°

Image

Family of Parke County teen killed establishes fund to continue legacy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans