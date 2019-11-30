Police continue search for man involved in Friday night chase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a police chase in Terre Haute Friday night.

Terre Haute police are now saying they know the identity of the driver who got away.

Police said Donald Murray is the driver in this case.

Police at the scene told us he was traveling without his headlights on, so they tried to pull him over.

That's when the chase started.

The car crashed at the end of Broadlands Avenue.

Police are still looking for Murray.

They said he will face charges for resisting arrest and criminal recklessness when he is found.