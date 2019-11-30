Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Firefighters in Vermont saved Thanksgiving for one family after their oven caught fire

Article Image

Firefighers in Vermont saved Thanksgiving for one family after an oven fire derailed their plans for a home-cooked holiday meal.The Ludlow Fire Depart...

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: CNN

Firefighers in Vermont saved Thanksgiving for one family after an oven fire derailed their plans for a home-cooked holiday meal.

The Ludlow Fire Department responded to a call for an oven fire at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a post on the department Facebook page.

Although the fire smothered itself before firefighters arrived, the oven was not fit to use, according to CNN affiliate WCAX.

"I thought it wasn't safe, so I said, 'You can't use your stove anymore.' I unplugged it so she can't use it and told her she had to get it checked out," Capt. Eric Lever told WCAX.

Samantha DeCarvalho had just started cooking Thanksgiving for her three children and wasn't sure how she'd make them dinner.

"I was just starting to prepare, get Thanksgiving dinner going for the kids and what happened was I spilled a tiny bit of vegetable cooking oil, but just that small amount caught the oven on fire," DeCarvalho told WCAX. "I thought I was going to lose everything; I thought the whole place was going to go up."

The mother's reaction of panic and some tears made the Captain feel bad so he decided they needed to do something, WCAX reported.

After leaving the house the firefighters returned about 10 minutes later, took her food to the fire station to cook and delivered it back to her home around 4:30 p.m., just in time for dinner.

They also gave the kids T-shirts and teddy bears and were rewarded with gratitude from the entire family.

"We got plenty of hugs and some tears were flying there, but she was very thankful for it," Lever told WCAX.

The family says this Thanksgiving will always be a fond memory. "This really showed the true meaning of Thanksgiving," DeCarvalho said. "It's something we'll never forget. This is definitely a Thanksgiving we'll always remember."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
A Rainy Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WTH Officers collect donations for community center

Image

ISU boasts statewide recognition for social mobility

Image

Be a Santa to a Senior

Image

Cyclists gather for Escape from Black Friday ride

Image

Bowsman Tribute

Image

ISU Preps for Home Opener

Image

Local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

Image

Overnight: Rain. Low: 38°

Image

Family of Parke County teen killed establishes fund to continue legacy

Image

Overnight: Rain. Low: 38°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans