Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A 112-year-old letter was found during renovations at a New Jersey university

Article Image

Renovations at Montclair State University in New Jersey helped uncover a 112-year-old letter from workers who built one of the original buildings on campus.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: CNN

Renovations at Montclair State University in New Jersey uncovered a 112-year-old letter from the workers who built one of the original buildings on campus, the university said.

Robert Kanaby, a demolition worker, found the letter inside a beer bottle while taking down a wall in the College Hall building in February.

"It's a very old brick wall, about 14 feet with three layers of brick," Kanaby said. "So I was going brick by brick with a tool."

He heard glass break and knew something was wrong, he said. When he cleared the debris, he found the bottle with a letter inside.

"This is to certify that this wall was built by two bricklayers from Newark, N.J., by the names of William Hanly and James Lennon, members of No. 3 of the B.M.I.U. of America," read the letter, which was dated July 3, 1907.

"These guys were working on this before, just working around July 4 and drinking beers, and they decided to write this note for us to find," said Kanaby.

He immediately brought it to Sharon Mahoney, the university's director of construction management, who was astonished by the discovery.

"Amazing to think, if he started chipping a few feet in either direction, the bottle may have been inside a wall section which was taken down in one piece and may never have been found," Mahoney said.

University officials have spent the last several months learning more about the men who left the note. In records from the 1920 census, they found a William J. Hanly, 33, who lived on Central Avenue in Newark. They also found a bricklayer named James Lennon, born around 1875, who also lived in Newark, from 1930 census data.

The university also has been trying to find family members related to the men who wrote the note, but haven't had much luck. The university is planning to exhibit the letter and the bottle, as well as other artifacts found at the construction project, said Mike Zanko, the university's associate vice president for capital planning and project management.

"These two men laid the original bricks of Montclair State University, and are a part of its history and its transformation from a New Jersey Teachers College to a research doctoral institution, a public research university, and the second-largest institution in the state," said a spokesperson for the university. "They are forever a part of our community, and we hope their message -- and ours -- will find their descendants so that we may properly welcome them into the Red Hawk family."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
A Rainy Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WTH Officers collect donations for community center

Image

ISU boasts statewide recognition for social mobility

Image

Be a Santa to a Senior

Image

Cyclists gather for Escape from Black Friday ride

Image

Bowsman Tribute

Image

ISU Preps for Home Opener

Image

Local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

Image

Overnight: Rain. Low: 38°

Image

Family of Parke County teen killed establishes fund to continue legacy

Image

Overnight: Rain. Low: 38°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans