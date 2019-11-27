Clear

67 E. coli infections across 19 states are linked to romaine lettuce, CDC says

Article Image

Sixty-seven people have been infected across 19 states in an...

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN

Sixty-seven people have been infected across 19 states in an E. coli outbreak that is linked to romaine lettuce, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Officials are investigating lettuce that was harvested from Salinas, California, the CDC said, warning consumers not to eat it and retailers not to sell any from that area.

That includes "whole heads of romaine, organic romaine, hearts of romaine, romaine in salad wraps, and packages of precut lettuce and salad mixes which contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad," the agency said Tuesday.

"Look for a label showing where the romaine lettuce was grown. It may be printed on the package or on a sticker," the CDC said. "If the label says 'grown in Salinas' (whether alone or with the name of another location), don't eat it. Throw it away."

And if the lettuce doesn't have labeling information on it, don't eat it, said Frank Yiannas, FDA's deputy commissioner for food policy and response.

"Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell romaine lettuce if they cannot confirm it is from outside Salinas," he said.

Of the people who have been infected -- who range from 3 to 89 years old -- 39 have been hospitalized, the agency said. Six of them have developed a type of kidney failure.

No deaths have been reported.

This outbreak is caused by the same strain in the outbreaks linked to leafy greens in 2017 and to romaine lettuce in 2018, the CDC said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Very Windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Navigating the holiday traffic: Preparing for the worst travel day

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: HIGH WIND WARNING & ADVISORY. Wind gusts to near 50 mph possible. Falling temperatures. H

Image

Covington vs. Riverton Parke

Image

Parke Heritage vs. Georgetown

Image

North Vermillion vs. West Vigo

Image

Terre Haute South vs Cloverdale

Image

CASY holds Thanksgiving dinner for Bigs and Littles involved in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Chick-Fil-A raises money for Hamilton Center program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook