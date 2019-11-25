Clear

Three big storms to bring snow, rain and headaches to Thanksgiving week

Article Image

As Thanksgiving week starts, a record number of travelers will be dealing with three storms nationwide that will add to the holiday stress.One storm i...

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 9:51 AM
Posted By: CNN

As Thanksgiving week starts, a record number of travelers will be dealing with three storms nationwide that will add to the holiday stress.

One storm is lashing the East on Sunday and affecting travel, another one will batter the Midwest on Tuesday, and a third one will move through the West on Wednesday.

Though the weather is subject to change over the next few days, here's the current forecast to better prepare for the trip to grandma's house this weekend:

Storms continue across eastern US

Freezing rain and sleet enveloped parts of the Northeast on Sunday, giving way to snow in some areas as the day progressed.

In the East, a storm system brought heavy rain to various cities Sunday, from Philadelphia and New York City to Boston, while heavy snow is expected across northern New England to northern Maine.

Heavy snow was falling in the Philadelphia area around noon Sunday, the NWS office there said.

The Portland, Maine, office predicted up to seven inches of snow in that area. A storm warning is in effect there until 7 a.m. Monday.

"Travel could be very difficult as heavy snow leads to snow covered roads," the Portland NWS said. "Heavy, wet snow may also lead to downed tree limbs and scattered power outages."

Rain will move out of the Northeast by Monday morning, but snow will linger, the National Weather Service said.

On the West Coast, a winter storm may affect holiday travel with heavy snow possible over the Sierra, the NWS said.

The Sacramento, California, NWS said on Twitter that higher elevations -- above 3,000 feet -- may get as much as three feet of snow starting Tuesday night. A winter storm watch is in effect there from Tuesday morning until late Thursday night.

Lots of rainfall is possible for Southern California beginning Tuesday.

Snow to wallop Midwest

A front will move east from the Pacific to the Northern Plains over the weekend, the weather service said. By Monday, the front will be in the Upper Great Lakes and all over the Midwest.

Snowfall is expected Tuesday from the Central Plains to the Upper Great Lakes. Snow is also possible Wednesday in the Southern High Plains and Thursday in North Central US.

Chicago will start with rain Tuesday afternoon, then turn to snow late Tuesday. The snow should be out of Chicago by Wednesday morning.

Parts of Wisconsin and Michigan will get a round of heavy snow on Tuesday and early Wednesday before clearing out.

Behind the system, temperatures will drop 5 to 15 degrees. Much of the Midwest will have highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for Thanksgiving Day, with dry conditions.

Busiest travel season

All the threats of terrible weather will be mixed with an increase in travel.

AAA is expecting this year to have the second-highest number of travelers in at least a decade. The organization is predicting an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to last year, with most people driving to their destination thanks to lower gas prices.

Wednesday is expected to have the most traffic congestion. Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Houston and San Francisco could see more than three times their norms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New inpatient dialysis unit at Signature Healthcare

Image

Sharing your scraps could lead to a scare: Why you should not share food with pets on the holidays

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 56

Image

Free Thanksgiving dinner in West Vigo

Image

Bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time

Image

Teacher remembers former student

Image

Turkey Trot 5K

Image

Church packs hundred of Thanksgiving food baskets

Image

Christmas Magic Festival

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook