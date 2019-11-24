Clear
BREAKING NEWS Body of missing Greene County man found Full Story

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade might not fly its iconic balloons this year due to strong winds

Article Image

It's a time-honored tradition for many to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this year it could be missing a key element: its 16 giant character b...

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 2:38 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

It's a time-honored tradition for many to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this year it could be missing a key element: its 16 giant character balloons.

Officials in New York City may have to ground the iconic balloons due to windy conditions. They cannot be flown when sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph, per city regulations.

In 1997, the iconic Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people after being overtaken by strong winds. The following year, city officials instituted new regulations for grounding the giant balloons.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting sustained winds of 22 mph and wind gusts of 39 mph during the parade. The sustained winds do not exceed the regulations, but the gusts do. Officials will have to monitor wind conditions and decide whether to allow the balloons to be flown.

They'll likely have to make that call on Thursday, as wind conditions can quickly change. The last time the parade's balloons were grounded due to inclement weather was 1971, according to the New York Times.

The good news is this year will be much warmer than last year's parade. The National Weather Service confirmed a low of 19°F that morning, which made it the second-coldest Thanksgiving Day in the city's history. This year, it's forecast to be 44-47°F.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Sunshine and Getting Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

XC Nationals

Image

Terre Haute South vs Evan Harrison

Image

Terre Haute North vs Danville, IL

Image

Paris vs Champaign Central

Image

Christmas food delivery program fundraiser

Image

Helping families with Thanksgiving baskets

Image

Christmas tree season opener

Image

Christmas Craft Walk

Image

Holiday Market and Expo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook