Half a million pounds of pork products recalled after anonymous tip

A company is recalling more than half a million pounds of pork products because they were not inspected, officials said.The 515,000 pounds of raw pork...

Nov 23, 2019
Updated: Nov 23, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: CNN

A company is recalling more than half a million pounds of pork products because they were not inspected, officials said.

The 515,000 pounds of raw pork items were produced and distributed in Illinois, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday. They were produced between November 25, 2017 to November 9, this year.

They include pork loin, pork back ribs and pork chops, and were shipped to Illinois retail locations. The complete list of affected items can be found here.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 18267' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Illinois," the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Federal officials said they received an anonymous tip that the company was producing products without inspection, outside inspection hours, leading to the recall.

Morris Meat Packing, a Maywood, Illinois, company, recalled the pork products.

