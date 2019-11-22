Clear

Two big storms could snarl Thanksgiving travel next week

Article Image

According to AAA, 50 million people are expected to take to the roads, rails and skies during Thanksgiving week. However, two big storms could slow your rol...

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: CNN

According to AAA, 50 million people are expected to take to the roads, rails and skies during Thanksgiving week. However, two big storms could slow your roll to grandma's house. Do keep in mind that Thanksgiving is a week away, and the forecast can change. But as of now -- here's an early look at what you can expect.

Follow the forecast with CNN's storm tracker

Storm to batter the Midwest

Low pressure pushes east of the Rockies during the day on Tuesday, bringing a quick round of snow to the Plains before quickly strengthening and taking aim at the Midwest.

  • Chicago will start out with rain on Tuesday afternoon, then turn to snow late Tuesday. The snow should be out of Chicago by Wednesday morning.
  • Parts of Wisconsin and Michigan will get a round of heavy snow on Tuesday and early Wednesday before clearing out.
  • Behind the system, temperatures will drop 5-15 degrees. Much of the Midwest will have highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for Thanksgiving day, with dry conditions.

The next system moves through the West

An area of low pressure will pump moisture into California late Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday, leaving Thanksgiving day gray and dreary.

  • The heaviest rain will be in Southern California -- from Los Angeles area, down to San Diego.
  • A quick round of snow will also blanket the Sierras on Thursday.
  • Much of the rain and snow will be moving out of the Southwest by Friday.

What about the Northeast and Macy's Parade?

There will be a quick round of rain for the Northeast on Wednesday, but it should be cleared out by Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will drop about 10-15 degrees behind the front, so Thanksgiving will be cooler, but closer to average.

So far, the forecast looks dry for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The start of the parade should be under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 40s, and a Northwest wind 10-15 mph. Highs are expected in the mid-40s.

Busiest travel season

AAA is expecting this year to be the second-highest number of travelers in at least a decade. The organization is predicting an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to last year, with most people driving to their destination -- thanks to lower gas prices.

Wednesday is expected to be the day with the most traffic congestion. Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Houston and San Francisco could see more than three times their normal traffic on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy start and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Reach inside your heart and give what you can,' An annual event dedicated to giving back to childre

Image

Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Heavy police presence at Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Driving on wet leaves

Image

App claims to help keep people safe

Image

Vigo County Crisis Intervention team holds training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley