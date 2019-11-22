Clear

Twitter now lets you hide replies to your tweets

Article Image

Twitter is letting all users hide unwanted replies to their tweets as part of a broader effort to make the platform less toxic.On Thursday, the compan...

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN

Twitter is letting all users hide unwanted replies to their tweets as part of a broader effort to make the platform less toxic.

On Thursday, the company announced it's rolling out the feature globally. It had been testing the option earlier this year in select countries, including Canada, Japan and the US.

"Currently, repliers can shift the topic or tone of a discussion and derail what you and your audience want to talk about," Twitter wrote in a blog post. "We learned that the feature is a useful new way to manage your conversations."

Twitter users can now hide replies to their tweets by tapping the gray icon that appears on their post and selecting "hide reply." Those replies will be moved to a different page, where they can still be viewed by other users. To see the hidden replies, users can select the "hidden reply" icon on the tweet.

Twitter will also ask if the owner of the account would like to block the person whose reply they hid.

The move is Twitter's latest effort to improve well-being on its service. The company also said it's looking into other ways to tackle this issue, such as exploring who can reply to or see certain conversations.

The new tool could be used to block replies that are spammy or unrelated to the content of the tweet. They could also be used to silence harassment, trolls or people with opposing viewpoints.

During the testing phase of the feature, Twitter said users mostly hid replies they thought were irrelevant, off topic or "annoying." Twitter also said public figures, such as politicians and reporters, aren't hiding replies "very often."

However, some users may be hesitant to hide replies because they're concerned about backlash from the replier, as they'll be able to see that their comment has been hidden. Twitter said it will "continue to get feedback on this."

Other social media platforms are also thinking about how to make their services less stressful and toxic. Instagram and its parent company Facebook are testing hiding "likes" to improve mental health. Likes are often used as a metric of popularity, and users can feel pressure to rack up a lot of them on their posts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy start and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Reach inside your heart and give what you can,' An annual event dedicated to giving back to childre

Image

Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Heavy police presence at Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Driving on wet leaves

Image

App claims to help keep people safe

Image

Vigo County Crisis Intervention team holds training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley