Clear

A food worker faces child pornography charges after a hidden camera was discovered in a school bathroom

Article Image

A food services contract worker faces child pornography charges after employees at a Texas elementary school discovered a hidden camera in the boys' bathroom...

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: CNN

A food services contract worker faces child pornography charges after employees at a Texas elementary school discovered a hidden camera in the boys' bathroom, police said.

Scott Gelardi, a 42-year-old Aramark employee from Rosenberg, was arrested Tuesday as he arrived for work at Northside Elementary School, El Campo police said in a statement Wednesday.

Using surveillance video, police identified Gelardi as a suspect after school maintenance employees found a camera on Monday containing pictures and videos of students in the bathroom, the El Campo Independent School District said in a statement.

Gelardi was charged with invasive visual recording in a bathroom, possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with intent to promote, according to police and records from the Wharton County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, police said.

Lt. Roddy Rodriguez of the Wharton County Sheriff's Office told CNN that Gelardi had requested a court-appointed attorney. He added that his $70,000 bond was posted and that Gelardi had been released on Thursday afternoon.

"El Campo Independent School District is saddened, disturbed, and angered by the alleged actions of this individual," the district said in a statement. "We thank and applaud the El Campo Police Department for its work related to this incident."

The school district said it would not comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

Police said that none of the children who were recorded have been identified, and that there is no evidence that Gelardi had physical contact with any children.

The school district said it searched restrooms and locker rooms in all of its schools as a precautionary measure, but nothing further was found. The district added that every person working on its campuses was subject to strict and extensive background checks.

Aramark said that Gelardi had passed a background check before he started working and that he had been fired after the company learned of the allegations.

"Yesterday we were made aware of very disturbing allegations involving one of our employees," the company said in a statement. "We immediately launched an investigation and terminated his employment. The employee passed a background check, including a sex offender registry check, prior to starting work in the El Campo ISD. We are fully cooperating with the authorities on their investigation into this matter."

The Texas Attorney General's Child Exploitation Unit is assisting with the investigation, police said. Investigators have executed search warrants at Gelardi's apartment, his school office and his vehicle, and forensic examination of the cameras was scheduled to take place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy start and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Reach inside your heart and give what you can,' An annual event dedicated to giving back to childre

Image

Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Heavy police presence at Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Driving on wet leaves

Image

App claims to help keep people safe

Image

Vigo County Crisis Intervention team holds training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley