Clear

'Saturday Night Live' gives impeachment hearings a melodramatic twist

Article Image

The impeachment hearings were given a dramatic twist and Harry Styles hosted for the first time on "Saturday Night Live."

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 11:37 AM
Posted By: CNN

The impeachment hearings received a melodramatic twist on the "Saturday Night Live" cold open.

Now known as "Days of Our Impeachment," the hearings got the daytime soap opera treatment that included a continuously fainting woman played by Heidi Gardner and a cameo by Jon Hamm, who played Bill Taylor, the witness and top diplomat in Ukraine.

"Unlike other people in the Trump administration, I show up," Hamm's Taylor said during SNL's hearing.

No soap opera would be complete without a dramatic kiss, and SNL made it between US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villasenor) and Hamm's Taylor.

"Alexandria, I didn't expect to see you here," Hamm's Taylor said with music playing in the background and wind blowing the fictional Ocasio-Cortez's hair.

"I didn't expect for you to be such a lowkey daddy," Villasenor's Ocasio-Cortez said before locking lips with Hamm. "Now, here's a Red New Deal, it's my lips."

The skit ended with a wild cameo from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (Kenan Thompson) swinging a football helmet at Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon).

"I'm tired of being falsely accused," Thompson's Garrett said, adding he was just trying to put a helmet back on the other player he's accused in real life of trying to hit.

Suddenly, McKinnon's Giuliani appeared, startling the fictional Garrett.

"Oh my god! It's a vampire," Thompson's Garrett said before striking the fictional Giuliani with the helmet.

"I think he actually might have fixed me," McKinnon's Giuliani said.

Harry Styles, formerly of the English boy band One Direction, was the host and musical guest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
AM Sunshine with increasing clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Christmas Walk is growing at Pioneer Village

Image

Why Make Waves group plans fundraiser

Image

Death Penalty Resistance forum planned

Image

Utility Scam Awareness Week

Image

Home improvement scam

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Nike Cross Regionals

Image

Purdue vs Chicago State

Image

Vin Lin vs Mater Dei

Image

Castle vs THS GBB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook