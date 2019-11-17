'Saturday Night Live' gives impeachment hearings a melodramatic twist

The impeachment hearings received a melodramatic twist on the "Saturday Night Live" cold open.

Now known as "Days of Our Impeachment," the hearings got the daytime soap opera treatment that included a continuously fainting woman played by Heidi Gardner and a cameo by Jon Hamm, who played Bill Taylor, the witness and top diplomat in Ukraine.

"Unlike other people in the Trump administration, I show up," Hamm's Taylor said during SNL's hearing.

No soap opera would be complete without a dramatic kiss, and SNL made it between US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villasenor) and Hamm's Taylor.

"Alexandria, I didn't expect to see you here," Hamm's Taylor said with music playing in the background and wind blowing the fictional Ocasio-Cortez's hair.

"I didn't expect for you to be such a lowkey daddy," Villasenor's Ocasio-Cortez said before locking lips with Hamm. "Now, here's a Red New Deal, it's my lips."

The skit ended with a wild cameo from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (Kenan Thompson) swinging a football helmet at Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon).

"I'm tired of being falsely accused," Thompson's Garrett said, adding he was just trying to put a helmet back on the other player he's accused in real life of trying to hit.

Suddenly, McKinnon's Giuliani appeared, startling the fictional Garrett.

"Oh my god! It's a vampire," Thompson's Garrett said before striking the fictional Giuliani with the helmet.

"I think he actually might have fixed me," McKinnon's Giuliani said.

Harry Styles, formerly of the English boy band One Direction, was the host and musical guest.