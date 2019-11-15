Clear

Instagram influencer gets four years in prison for illegal cosmetic procedures

Article Image

A German Instagram influencer has been sentenced to four years in prison for conducting illegal beauty treatments.Michael Rehaag, a spokesperson at th...

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: CNN

A German Instagram influencer has been sentenced to four years in prison for conducting illegal beauty treatments.

Michael Rehaag, a spokesperson at the district court in Bochum, told CNN the 29-year-old woman confessed to injecting hyaluronic acid as "filler" into the lips and noses of at least 35 women.

The pregnant social media star, who cannot be named under German privacy law, had 100,000 Instagram followers, Rehaag told CNN.

She used the social media platform to advertise her services between 2017 and April 2019, charging between 300 and 450 Euros ($330 to $495) for the injections, which she initially carried out in her living room.

Later, treatments were carried out in hotel suites "where one room was used as a treatment room and the other as a waiting room for clients," Rehaag said.

"The court also learned that some treatments were carried out in a private room at discotheques."

He added: "The presiding judge said that the term 'hygiene ordinance' was an unknown to the woman. Basic measures in this area which are absolutely necessary and unavoidable have been disregarded here -- such as wearing gloves, wearing a surgical mask, using disinfectants."

The court heard of at least 35 cases, and prosecutors said there are probably more.

"Many of her clients later complained of complications after their procedures, which ranged from swelling and dents,'' Rehaag said.

The woman's gross payment was estimated to be about $500,000.

The influencer was also ordered to repay around $73,800 in unpaid taxes.

She has been temporarily released from prison to give birth before serving the rest of her sentence, Rehaag confirmed.

A second trial at the Bochum district court is currently underway against the woman's cousin, who is facing similar charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny and Slightly Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VCSC announces car pick up schedule for Friday at Sugar Creek Consolidated

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 39

Image

Man injured in early morning crash

Image

No Shave November

Image

First Female Commander to lead 181st Intelligence Wing

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crime Stoppers: The dirt bike and moped theft

Image

Helping families in need with Share Your Thanksgiving

Image

DECA hosts benefit to support foster and adoption agency

Image

Public Safety measures taken at Terre Haute City Council

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley