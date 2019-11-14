Vehicle Winter Weather Preparedness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday we had a hodgepodge of winter weather across the Wabash Valley. First, we had rain, then sleet, then eventually snow. One thing we usually take for granted during the warm summer months is the easy drive compared to the colder months where ice and snow cause havoc on driving.

According to the national highway traffic safety administration, "17"-percent of all vehicle crashes occur during the winter months. Since we are in the full swing of those colder months, it is always a great reminder to stock up your vehicle and be prepared for those potentially dangerous roadways.

On Monday, according to ISP, Terre Haute saw around 35 wrecks and slide-offs in that day's time. Sergeant Matt Ames who is the Public Information Officer for ISP reminds us that since we are in the cooler months, never let down our guard. "What we would like to see people do is to drive appropriately to what the road conditions are, slow down, increase your following distance, increase the time you are going to be breaking, and make sure you are buckled up and everyone in the vehicle is buckled up, and please just drive safe."

For yourself, be sure to always have spare winter clothing and blankets in case you become stranded on a roadway. Non-perishable foods and water, a flashlight, cell phone charger, and even a candle can help you be prepared.

For your car, it is wise to get your vehicles serviced, which included having the right tire pressure, enough windshield washer fluid, and other important maintenance that keeps your vehicle running even in the cold weather. Having an ice scraper/snow brush, jumper cables, tool kit, and a bag of sand or kittie litter are items that can be a savior if you are ever in a dangerous situation on the roads during the winter.