Clear

Vehicle Winter Weather Preparedness

Here are some tips to keep you and your vehicle ready for long winter months.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday we had a hodgepodge of winter weather across the Wabash Valley. First, we had rain, then sleet, then eventually snow. One thing we usually take for granted during the warm summer months is the easy drive compared to the colder months where ice and snow cause havoc on driving. 

According to the national highway traffic safety administration, "17"-percent of all vehicle crashes occur during the winter months. Since we are in the full swing of those colder months, it is always a great reminder to stock up your vehicle and be prepared for those potentially dangerous roadways. 

On Monday, according to ISP, Terre Haute saw around 35 wrecks and slide-offs in that day's time. Sergeant Matt Ames who is the Public Information Officer for ISP reminds us that since we are in the cooler months, never let down our guard. "What we would like to see people do is to drive appropriately to what the road conditions are, slow down, increase your following distance, increase the time you are going to be breaking, and make sure you are buckled up and everyone in the vehicle is buckled up, and please just drive safe."

For yourself, be sure to always have spare winter clothing and blankets in case you become stranded on a roadway. Non-perishable foods and water, a flashlight, cell phone charger, and even a candle can help you be prepared. 

For your car, it is wise to get your vehicles serviced, which included having the right tire pressure, enough windshield washer fluid, and other important maintenance that keeps your vehicle running even in the cold weather. Having an ice scraper/snow brush, jumper cables, tool kit, and a bag of sand or kittie litter are items that can be a savior if you are ever in a dangerous situation on the roads during the winter. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-14

Image

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Alumni group looks to expand Garfield High School memorial

Image

Rose-Hulman finds a new use for an old property

Image

Vincennes Main Street

Image

Lavern Gibson Course to host Nike Cross Regionals Midwest

Image

Sullivan County evacuation quickly called off after crews contain gas leak

Image

West Vigo Elementary closed Friday - crews unsure what caused around 10 students to have eye irritat

Image

Vehicle Winter Weather Preparedness

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley