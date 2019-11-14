Clear

A record number of fliers expected around Thanksgiving, TSA says

Article Image

The number of passengers flying over this Thanksgiving holiday period should be one for the record books, the Transportation Security Administration says....

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 10:08 AM
Posted By: CNN

The number of passengers flying over this Thanksgiving holiday period should be one for the record books, the Transportation Security Administration says.

About 26.8 million passengers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints nationwide from the Friday before Thanksgiving through the Monday afterward, or November 22 to December 2, TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell said Wednesday.

That would be a record for the Thanksgiving period, and about 4% more than the same time last year, Cogswell said at a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be "the single busiest day ever for the US airline industry," said Sharon Pinkerton, senior vice president for industry group Airlines for America.

About 3.1 million passengers are expected on that day, December 1, Pinkerton said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Slightly Less Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

New research shows smart devices like Alexa, may make you more vulnerable to hackers

Image

Polar Vortex Explanation

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 36

Image

National Signing Day 2019

Image

ISU vs LVille MBB

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

Image

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Image

Crews respond to Vigo County house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted