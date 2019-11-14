Clear

Doctors removed a tumor the size of a soccer ball from a man's neck

Article Image

The New Jersey man had just one option to get rid of the massive tumor that had been growing on his neck and was now threatening his life: Remove it.B...

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 10:05 AM
Posted By: CNN

The New Jersey man had just one option to get rid of the massive tumor that had been growing on his neck and was now threatening his life: Remove it.

But its placement made that a risky endeavor.

Milton Wingert, 81, had been to several physicians to see the tumor over the past six months, but most were concerned about what it would take to remove the growth.

Then Wingert turned to Dr. Nazir Khan, a head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital, who convinced him it was doable.

The men had a very through conversation regarding what could happen during surgery -- including potential complications. "I want everybody to be prepared, before we step in the operating room, for any scenario," Khan told CNN of what was conveyed.

"When a case is more complicated, my thought process is always, what is the best-case scenario, what's the worst-case scenario. And I prepare for the worst-case scenario and hope for the best."

The surgery, which took seven hours, was a success. Khan said the malignant tumor he removed weighed between 5 and 7 pounds.

And his patient's recovery is only just beginning.

"I know that he's going to need further therapy, and so my training has made me cautiously optimistic in a way, because I know he still has a road to go," Khan said.

"But, you know, I'm happy for him, because I know that he was very scared before the surgery...it was a relatively quicker surgery than we anticipated, we didn't have to do a reconstruction, and he did well."

Wingert is recovering at the hospital and declined to speak with CNN. He gave his doctor permission to speak about the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Slightly Less Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

New research shows smart devices like Alexa, may make you more vulnerable to hackers

Image

Polar Vortex Explanation

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 36

Image

National Signing Day 2019

Image

ISU vs LVille MBB

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

Image

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Image

Crews respond to Vigo County house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted