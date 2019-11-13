Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Facebook bug accesses iPhone's camera while user scrolls through News Feed

Article Image

Facebook says a bug that inadvertently accesses a user's iPhone camera while they're scrolling through the News Feed will be fixed sometime today.The...

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 AM
Posted By: CNN

Facebook says a bug that inadvertently accesses a user's iPhone camera while they're scrolling through the News Feed will be fixed sometime today.

The bug, which was discovered by Joshua Maddux, owner of web design firm 95Visual, appears to be exclusive to iOS and does not affect Android devices.

Maddux took to Twitter to report his discovery, where he posted a video that showed his camera, pointing forward, was running in the background while he was scrolling Facebook.

"I thought I had opened the camera by accident," Maddux wrote in an email to CNN of the discovery. "Then, on Saturday evening as I closed out a video on Facebook [I] saw the camera again on the left side."

Jerry Gamblin, principal security engineer at Kenna Security, was able to replicate the bug and told CNN "there is no indication that the data actually is transmitted to Facebook."

Reached for comment, Facebook confirmed the bug was "inadvertently introduced" and promised a fix was in the works.

"We have seen no evidence of photos or videos being uploaded due to this bug. We're submitting the fix for this to Apple today," a spokesman said.

Until the fix is officially approved, Gamblin recommends that users revoke camera access for the Facebook app until an update is available.

Facebook has been steadily working to win back user trust after a series of scandals, including the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal in which Facebook exposed up to 87 million users' information to the political analysis firm hired by Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

That data was later used for targeted political advertising.

A security firm also discovered that hundreds of millions of Facebook records were left exposed on Amazon cloud servers earlier this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Clear and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'You're giving back to people, who gave to you,' Participants share their experience sleeping in ten

Image

Home damaged by overnight fire

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -7 High: 31

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

Linton Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

THS-West Vigo basketball

Image

Rose-HUlman Basketball

Image

College students hit the lanes for Habitat for Humanity

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted