Stop by WTHI for annual Share Your Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help feed hungry families as we approach the holidays.

The annual Share Your Thanksgiving food drive sponsored by Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning is underway.

All day Thursday you can stop by our studios on 8th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute.

We'll be collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations for those who need it in the Wabash Valley.

If you can't make it, there are already collection bins set up around the area.

Drop off Locations

Davis Park Elementary

Woodrow Wilson MS

Ben Franklin Elementary

Sugar Grove Elementary

St. Patrick's School

Riley Elementary

Fuqua Elementary

Lost Creek Elementary

Apple House

Kroger North and South

Walmart East and South

Sam's Club

Old National Bank

Holler Family Dentistry

Smudde Family Dentistry

Dentistry Just For Kids and Orthodontics

Papa John's

ISU Career Center

Mosaic