Stop by WTHI for annual Share Your Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help feed hungry families as we approach the holidays.
The annual Share Your Thanksgiving food drive sponsored by Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning is underway.
All day Thursday you can stop by our studios on 8th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute.
We'll be collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations for those who need it in the Wabash Valley.
If you can't make it, there are already collection bins set up around the area.
Drop off Locations
Davis Park Elementary
Woodrow Wilson MS
Ben Franklin Elementary
Sugar Grove Elementary
St. Patrick's School
Riley Elementary
Fuqua Elementary
Lost Creek Elementary
Apple House
Kroger North and South
Walmart East and South
Sam's Club
Old National Bank
Holler Family Dentistry
Smudde Family Dentistry
Dentistry Just For Kids and Orthodontics
Papa John's
ISU Career Center
Mosaic
